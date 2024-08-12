Prince George to follow William and Harry to Eton?

The second-in-line to the throne

Prince George will not be moving to secondary school this September, despite turning 11 this summer.

He currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. Unlike many state schools that cater to children up to age 11, Lambrook accommodates students until age 13, or Year Eight.

As a result, George still has two more years at his current school. Speculation is growing about his future school, but Kensington Palace has kept its plans under wraps. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has pointed out a "very likely" option for William and Kate.

Seward said: "They will have their choice of schools, and they can look at as many as they like, and they don't actually have to make a choice nearly as early as anyone else would. So they have that advantage."

The three most active generations of royals have attended a number of high-profile schools, including Eton College in Windsor, Marlborough College in Wiltshire and Gordonstoun in Moray, Scotland.

But it's the former where the Waleses have been eyeing up a place for George - meaning he'd follow in both his father and uncle Prince Harry's footsteps.

Seward told The Sun that the Prince and Princess of Wales have "looked at Eton".

But the Majesty Magazine editor counselled that Kate "probably doesn't want him to go to boarding school at all, and it's possible that he won't".

She continued: "But I mean, that's what makes Eton look very likely, because it is so near to where they're living.

"Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will still be at their current school, and when and if George gets into Eton, which of course he will, he will just be down the road from them."

Seward added that another proximity-based advantage of sending George to Eton could be the extension of the Waleses' security detail from nearby Lambrook, where taxpayer-funded agents cover for him and his siblings.

William and Kate have also been seen touring the latter's former haunt Marlborough twice in the space of two months - while rumours have also swirled on the prospect of St Edward's School in Oxford.

Though Seward said "the world is their oyster" when it came to choosing a school, adding that no school in the country would dare refuse the royals.

But for any potential private place of learning, George will be expected to sit selective entrance exams to get in.