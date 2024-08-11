Ben Affleck finds solace in work: 'hasn't had the easiest summer'

Ben Affleck thrives amid marital woes.

Ben Affleck is navigating a tumultuous summer amid marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez, but he’s channeling his energy into work.

The actor and J-Lo have been notably absent from each other’s public life for months, with reports suggesting they have prepared divorce documents to be filed in the near future.

As speculation intensifies about Lopez feeling "humiliated" by the breakdown of their relationship, Affleck has been seen frequently leaving his office, immersing himself in his professional commitments.

Sources close to the actor reveal that he’s been "working nonstop" and focusing on spending quality time with family, using his busy schedule as a way to cope.

"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible," a source told People.

Despite the personal challenges, Affleck is striving to keep his life on track, finding solace and strength in his work and family connections.

Affleck is also making the most of his time with his three children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel—who are currently on summer break.