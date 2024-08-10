Meghan Markle sends stern warning to royal family: 'Ultimate revenge'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who sent shockwaves across the world with their decision to leave the UK and royal jobs behind for a new life in America, have raised eyebrows with their latest announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the centre of a highly publicised rift with the royal family since they said goodbye to the Firm for 'privacy' and 'space' in 2020.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' parents recently made a return to the limelight to announce plans for a tour of the South American nation of Colombia later this year. This will be the Sussexes' second tour as non-working royals, following their successful three-day Nigeria trip back in May.

It's being claimed there is concern that embarking on these types of trips do not serve Britain’s interests and will undermine the work of the actual royal family. Several royal experts and historians also worry it could deepen their ongoing rift with the Firm.

Despite the flurry of negative press following the announcement, a source has spoken of the couple's excitement for the overseas trip, saying: "Meghan sees this Columbia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the Royal Family misses her."



The insider, according to OK!, claimed: "She knows how much she can turn it on and doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she’s such an asset.



“She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative Royal Family. Meghan knows that nobody in the Royal Family can put on a show like her and Harry."

“When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it’s the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," according to the source.