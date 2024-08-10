Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break free from self-imposed relationship rules

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds seemingly break key relationship rule amid promotional tours

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to be violating a relationship rule that they have hinted at before.

During an exclusive conversation with her friend and Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show, Lively admitted to making “a rule not to work at the same time.”

The 36-year-old actress said that the couple signed up for this rule “so we could always prioritize our personal life.”

She continued, "That takes working really hard when we're not just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

This came after Lively reflected on her experience working on the scandalous show Gossip Girl.

Recalling her work schedule on the same show, the actress said that she spent "six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

The star was used to "working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping."

However, the couple seems to be at odds with their ground-breaking rule as they have been on uninterrupted promotional tours.

In addition, the lovebirds have been heavily invested in each other’s projects as Lively made a cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, her husband played a key role in penning a crucial scene in Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us.

Previously, Reynolds opened up to Access Hollywood about the power couple’s relationship and careers.

He said at the time, "We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we travel all over the place, and we just all go together."

"I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."