Channing Tatum reveals how he met Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum revealed that he had never met Zoë Kravitz before she sent him the script for Blink Twice, which she directed and co-wrote.



"It was pretty crazy, I didn't really know Zoë before she sent me the script. I never had met her before — I got a text from Riley Keough, she's like, 'Hey, my friend Zoë wants to send you a script.' I was like, 'Great, I love Zoë as an actress, I'd love to act with her.' I didn't know she wanted to make this thing," Tatum shared at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

She sent over the script — under the movie’s original title P***y Island — “and I was like, ‘OK, Zoë Kravitz is sending me something called P***y Island, I think I should probably read this.’ And that was like six years ago, and it’s been just such a journey,” he continued.

“The script from the first time I read it has changed so much, from the first time we even shot it and edited it has changed so much — she’s truly going on a beautiful first-time director’s journey.”

Tatum — who received praises from Kravitz during her speech at the premiere — said of watching her direct, “She’s just an obsessive person, in the best possible way. And 360, she’s not just worried about the way it looks or the way the actors are playing their parts — it’s down from the floor to the ceiling, she just doesn’t ever stop. That I think I was more in awe of than anything. I knew she was creative, I knew she had taste, I knew she knew how to act and how to direct actors, and she obviously has visual aesthetic.”

Blink Twice is a gripping psychological thriller that follows Slater King, a wealthy tech mogul played by Channing Tatum, who meets a charming cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a charity gala.

He extends an invitation for her to join him and his friends on a getaway to his private island, but the trip takes a dark turn.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, and Geena Davis.

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23.