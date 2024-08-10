Mitzi McCall, actress and comedian, dies at 93

Mitzi McCall, a talented actress and sitcom writer, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93.

She is best known for her sketch comedy act with her husband, Charlie Brill, which famously appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show alongside The Beatles.

McCall's acting credits include roles on Seinfeld and Alright Already. Her family announced her death at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

Mitzi McCall had a successful voiceover career, lending her talents to various animated projects, including Mother Goose and Grimm, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, and Ice Age (2002).

She also wrote for numerous TV shows, such as 13 Queens Boulevard, ALF, and Mr Belvedere.

McCall frequently collaborated with her husband, Charlie Brill, with whom she shared a 60-year marriage.

Together, they performed as McCall & Brill and appeared on several TV shows, including Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, Tattletales, and Match Game. They also played a couple on the crime drama Silk Stalkings.

“Fran is there to support Harry and help him find the light at the end of the tunnel,” Brill once said, “especially when he is sure that light is an oncoming train.”