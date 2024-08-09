Prince Harry expected big favour from King Charles despite causing hurt

Harry and Meghan are blessed with two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three

Prince Harry believed that King Charles would "forgive him" and "make amends" for the perceived hurt he has endured.

However, according to royal expert Tom Quinn, this expectation has not materialized, and the rift between them remains as wide as ever, with no reconciliation in sight.

Since stepping down as senior royals in early 2020, Harry, Meghan, and their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, have lived across the Atlantic.



The monarch is reportedly "filled with horror" at the prospect of Meghan Markle potentially writing a personal memoir with Harry's contributions. Following the release of his book, Spare, in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex mentioned that he had to omit many parts and had enough material for two books.

Tom Quinn, author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, suggests that this situation complicates the prospects of a significant reunion between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Charles expects Harry to apologize, while Harry and Meghan believe the Royal Family should be the first to extend an apology.

Mr Quinn, who claims the sovereign is ‘privately furious’ because he feels Harry is refusing to bring his children to the UK, told The Mirror: "Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms."

Harry and Meghan infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed shocking claims of racism directed at an unnamed member of the royal family, which Harry has since labelled as "unconscious bias". More bombshell allegations followed in their Netflix documentary and Harry's book, Spare.

He detailed fights with his brother Prince William and the alleged lack of family support for Meghan, who suffered with her mental health under intense scrutiny. All of which have only served to widen the division.‌ It seems Charles hasn’t seen his grandchildren through his son and Harry's wife Meghan for over two years - and there are no signs of hope he will in the near future.

"Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son," Mr Quinn went on to say, speaking exclusively to the Mirror.

In February the Duke of Sussex lost his High Court challenge to the ruling that there was nothing unlawful in the decision to downgrade his taxpayer-funded police protection as a non-working royal. He intends to appeal the High Court security decision but experts predict he will travel alone to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.



