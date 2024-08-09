Shawn Mendes celebrates 26 birthday with double song release

Shawn Mendes has kicked off a new musical era with the release of two fresh tracks, Why Why Why and Isn't That Enough, on his 26th birthday, August 8th.

The songs are part of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, self-titled "Shawn".

The music video for Why Why Why, directed by Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier, showcases Mendes performing in a rustic barn, a serene river setting, and an empty venue, highlighting his soulful voice and captivating stage presence.

Mendes sings about a long-lost love in the song's lyrics, one he wanted to build a future with until their breakup.

"Thought I was about to be a father," he sings in the last verse. "Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?"



The musician has released his first solo songs in over a year, Why Why Why and Isn't That Enough, following his 2023 charity single What the Hell Are We Dying For?

This marks a significant return to music for Mendes, whose upcoming album Shawn will be his first since 2020's Wonder.

Earlier this month, Mendes shared a sneak peek into his new album, revealing the cover art, a video trailer, and a heartfelt message about the creative journey behind his latest work.

"Music really can be medicine," said Mendes at the time.

"2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

He continued, "Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."