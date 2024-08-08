Sarah Ferguson pens heartwarming note for wonderful person: 'I love you'

Sarah Ferguson opens heart for wonderful person: 'I love you'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could not control her emotions as she expressed her feelings for a stunning personality.

The Duchess of York turned to Instagram on Thursday to share a special birthday tribute to a beloved family member with a throwback monochrome to celebrate the moments of her sweetheart.

She penned a heartwarming note alongside the photo: "Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry, is celebrating her 36th birthday today (August 8).



Beatrice was born on August 8, 1988, at the Portland Hospital in London. With the celebrations in full swing, fans have spotted a rather eerie coincindence about the royal's special day.

On e wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "August 8th 1988. The birth of Princess Beatrice of York, now Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at 8:18pm the Portland Hospital in London. Beatrice is the eldest of the two daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York."

They then added: "I’m not superstitious or anything but wow…how many 8’s are linked to her birth."

Others were quick to comment on the strange phenomenon, too. One responded: "Is it just me that remembers the reporting that she was induced to be born on 8.8.88 as 8 is lucky in China and they thought it would be extremely good luck? Maybe it’s one of those false memories," to which the original poster replied: "Now you’ve said that, it does sounds familiar. But they were lucky with the time of birth as well."