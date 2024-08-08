Taylor Swift cancels Austria concerts after terror attack threat on Vienna shows

Taylor Swift cancels shows after attack threats

Taylor Swift had to cancel three forthcoming Vienna, Austria shows after facing threats of a terror attack on the concert.



Two individuals were arrested under suspicion of plotting the terror attacks.

According to the director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf, the 19-year-old main suspect was taken into custody Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second one in the Austrian capital.

The 34-year-old popstar was slated to perform at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion on August 8, 9, and 10 and security protocols for the concerts were supposed to be advanced before the cancellation.

Ruf confirmed that the suspects, who supposedly turned extreme online, had a plan to target Vienna in their attack, in which the 19-year-old “focused” on Swift's Vienna show.

Following a police search on his parents' home on Wednesday, the 19-year-old man, who was living there with another man, was taken into custody by the authorities.

After searching the house, a bomb squad is said to have discovered chemical materials. These materials are currently being examined to determine whether they may be used to create a bomb.

The suspects' identities are still under wraps.

“The suspects were focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. We discovered that he was taking action to prepare for the attack. A clear threat has been averted,” Ruf added.