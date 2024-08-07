King Charles, Prince William pleased with Harry, Meghan's decision to visit Colombia

William "feared" that Harry and Meghan would appear at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

King Charles and Prince William are "pleased" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from a major event, insiders revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit Colombia later this year, and this choice is reportedly welcomed by both the monarch and the Prince of Wales.

Charles, 75, and William, 42, had been concerned that a more high-profile destination chosen by Harry and Meghan could overshadow the working members of the Royal Family.

Sources have told The Mail that Charles and William "feared" that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, would appear at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The publication wrote: "Monarchs and crown princes from across the globe have been in the French capital along with Hollywood royalty.

"The presence of Harry and Meghan would not have amused Charles or his heir."

Two working royals have travelled to France to cheer on Team GB - Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal is a member of the International Olympic Committee, and a former Olympian herself, having competed in the 1976 Montreal Games as an equestrian.

Meanwhile, Sophie has been the royal patron of the British Cycling Federation since 2018.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "missed an open goal" by not appearing at the high-profile Olympic Games when the world's cameras would be watching.

Instead, they are set to make an upcoming trip to Colombia.

The country's vice president, Francia Márquez, personally invited the Sussexes to the country.

Márquez said she hoped Harry and Meghan would "experience the rich heritage" of the nation, and "further illuminate Colombia's role as a beacon of culture and innovation".

The Sussexes' trip to Colombia follows their successful tour of Nigeria in May 2024.