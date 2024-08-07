‘It Ends With Us’ premiere: Blake Lively shouts out 2002’s Britney Spears

Blake Lively channels Britney Spears

Blake Lively’s a “forever Britney Stan”



Lively proved at the premiere of her movie It Ends With Us how much Britney Spears “means” to her by channelling the “ultimate queen” and styling the exact same Versace dress the pop star donned in 2002.

The 36-year-old actress sparkled at the New York City premiere on Tuesday, making sure to make a tribute to Spears, 42.

“It is Britney’s actual dress,” Lively revealed to People on the red carpet before the debut of the romance-drama.

“It should be in the Smithsonian [Institution] or the Met[ropolitan Museum of Art], but it’s on me,” she quipped.

Lively also explained to Extra TV that the dress “meant so much to [her] because of what [Spears] meant to [her].”

She added “She was just somebody who represented love and beauty and youth and hard work and determination and strength,” she added.

“And she was in touch with her sexuality and her delicacy, and she just sort of represented it all,” the Gossip Girl alum said.

She continued, “Her telling her own story the way that she did and the way she’s about to with her biopic … Britney has just meant so much to me forever. I’m a forever Britney stan.”

Lively also reflected on not letting go of the opportunity to get the gown for herself when it became “available.”

“I was like, ‘Yes! I need it,'” she recalled, adding that she was “saving it for this” very occasion.