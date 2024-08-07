Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah reveals baby son's face to public

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s baby son’s first public appearance.

On Tuesday, Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30, made a heartwarming public debut of their baby son, Roman, 14 months after his birth.

In a rare sighting, Noor, who has previously been linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, lovingly cradled her adorable son during a family outing in Los Angeles.

She opted for a casual look in a black vest top and joggers, embodying a relaxed, doting mother.

Notably absent from the outing was Pacino, reflecting the couple's on-again, off-again relationship.

When asked by TMZ last November about the prospect of marriage with Pacino, Noor candidly replied, "I don’t think so. I’m not the marrying type."

In the same month Noor publicly debuted her son Roman, Al Pacino agreed to a significant child support arrangement.

The actor will pay the Kuwaiti-born, Beverly Hills-raised socialite $30,000 per month for their son. Additionally, Pacino has committed to contributing $15,000 annually to a college fund for Roman.

Alfallah retains full physical custody of their child, with both parents sharing joint legal custody.

Despite their complex relationship, Pacino's financial support reflects his commitment to his fourth child.