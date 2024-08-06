Deadline for bill payment extended till Aug 10: KE

A representational photo of an electricity bill in a smartphone. — KE/File

Consumers of K-Electric (KE), Karachi's sole power supply company, get an extension in deadline of bill payment for the months of July and August.

The decision of the company comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, last week, directed the Power Division to issue a 10-day extension in bill payment and provide relief to the public suffering from an unprecedented hike in cost of power.

The electricity bills can be paid till August 10, said the company's spokesperson.

"Those submitting their bills with a late payment surcharge will be adjusted next month," added the spokesperson.

This change in deadline will also reflect next month, as KE consumers would be able to pay their bill until September 10.

The prime minister, last week, directed the Ministry of Energy to issue an extension after which the Power Division ordered all power distribution companies, including KE, to implement the extension for the July and August 2024 bills.

The premier's directives were issued in light of the difficulties faced by power consumers who remain under the pressure of paying inflated electricity bills, the Power Division said in a statement.

The extension is effective for one month and will benefit power consumers for their July bills only. For instance, if the original due date for the July bill was August 7, it has now been extended to August 17.

The extension will also apply to the August bills, which will now be due on September 17. This creates a consistent one-month interval between due dates.