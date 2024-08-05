Prince Harry contacts family members after receiving sad news

Prince Harry has reportedly 'reached out to his family members' following the sad demise of his beloved uncle.

The Duke of Sussex, who's living in the US with his family, is thought to have spoken to his aunt Lady Jane after receiving sad news about the death of her husband Robert Fellowes.

King Charles III's younger son is said to have contacted her late mother Princess Diana's older sister, according to US media. Lord Robert Fellowes, Diana's brother-in-law and Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary, died last week aged 82.

There were also speculations that Harry might return to the UK for his uncle's funeral, which could see him coming face-to-face with his elder brother Prince William.

Harry's pal told the Daily Beast: "In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course, he would want to be there."

"But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama."

However, the Duke's friend went on: "It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it."

On the other hand, royal commentator Michael Cole claimed the loss of their uncle would not be enough to bring Harry and William back together, saying: "It is certain that they will express their sympathies separately, and strictly so, such is the gulf that has opened up between them in recent years, compared with which the Gulf of Mexico is a mere puddle."