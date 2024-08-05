Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's decision about royal family

Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's decision

Meghan Markle, who previously made serious allegations against senior royals in chat with Orpah Winfrey, appeared reluctant to reveal new details about her royal life in her and Harry's brand new joint interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on CBS Sunday Morning, sat down with a US TV icon to speak about their new initiative to help parents whose children have been impacted by online harm.

Meghan seemingly gave in to her husband Prince Harry's decision to not to make any comments about the royal family as she remained reluctant to spill the beans.

The former Suits star, who turned 43 on Sunday (Aug 4 2024), opened up about her own thoughts of suicide, which she revealed in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey saying that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."



However, she did not directly hit out at the royals this time, seemingly avoiding any new royal drama to keep her husband tension free.

During the sit-down, anchor Jane Pauley tried to provoke Meghan reveal new details about her suffering as a royal, but the Duchess seemingly avoided the attempt in respect of her husband and his family.



Pauley began, "You had an experience that connects you to these families," referring to Meghan's previous comments about thoughts of self-harm.

The anchor then paused to comment on the Duchess' gesture of putting her hand on Prince Harry's knee, saying: "I see you touch your husband's hand in just the way I knew that you would be looking after each other."



Pauley said she could see Meghan was "uncomfortable with my even going there."

Meghan replied, "I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are. Because there is a through-line, I think."