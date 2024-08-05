Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to lash Karachi: PMD

Motorcyclists on the way wear plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain in Karachi on July 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms to hit parts of the port city today (Monday) and the weather is expected to be overcast with 92% humidity in the air.

The Met Office said that sea winds are blowing at a light speed in the city and, for the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature will likely range from 30°C to 32°C while a minimum temperature of 27°C was recorded earlier.

Additionally, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz stated that Karachiites may expect intermittent rain throughout the day and at night due to low atmospheric pressure near western Sindh.

He said: "There is a possibility of cloudy and light rain or drizzle in the city tomorrow (Tuesday) as well. Another monsoon system may enter eastern Sindh."

He added that a Monsoon system may enter the region from Rajasthan on August 10 or 11, followed by a chance of rain on August 12 or 13 in the areas affected by this system.

Furthermore, following recent rains, the weather in the provincial capital of Sindh has taken a pleasant turn, giving residents a much-needed respite from the previously persistent heat.

Karachi, once again, experienced rain on Sunday night which continued until Monday morning, with the highest rainfall being recorded in Nazimabad.

Here is a list showing how much rain was recorded in different parts of Karachi between 8pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday, according to the PMD.