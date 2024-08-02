J.Lo and Ben Affleck on the rocks? Outfit choices cause strain in unearthed interview

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rocky relationship is making headlines once again.



In a recently unearthed interview, the singer admitted that her husband would often raise his eyebrows at her daring outfit choices.

As the couple moves forward with their divorce after a last-ditch attempt at reconciliation fell short, sources tell DailyMail.com that their divorce papers are finalized but not yet filed.

Known for her stunning designer wardrobe and penchant for plunging necklines and sheer designs, the songstress didn't shy away from flaunting her incredible figure on the red carpet—sometimes leading to friction with her actor husband.

In a candid moment on Live with Kelly and Mark last year, J-Lo revealed that Ben would often tease her about her daring fashion choices.

"He'll joke with me sometimes," she shared, recalling his comments like, "Where’s the rest of that shirt?" To which she quipped, "Oh, this one doesn’t have anything else."

She admitted that Ben doesn’t attend her fittings or offer fashion advice for red carpet events.

She typically asks him for his opinion on outfits when they’re heading to high-profile occasions.

The couple’s ongoing divorce drama follows recent significant moves: On July 24, the day Jennifer turned 55, Ben purchased a $20.5 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades.

Friends of J-Lo described this sudden acquisition as a "stab to the heart." This purchase came just days after they listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million.

Coincidentally, July 24 also marked the final sale of Jennifer’s four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million.

Sources reveal that while the divorce papers were finalized a month ago, the couple is waiting for the right moment to make a formal announcement.