Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to stop as they have finally decided to react to King Charles III's snubs after a short break from the spotlight.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were reportedly trying to make amends with their royal relatives amid their ongoing health crisis and trying to move on from the royal drama, have seemingly taken a big U-turn after the King's latest decisions to avoid the couple.

Meghan and Harry's latest move suggests as they have seemingly said a final goodbye to the King and the royal family as they have begun to pursue their own agenda to achieve what they want, being free from the consequences and the impact that might leave a mark on their loved ones.

It emerges amid reports that the King is "pushing Harry further away" as he "refuses to answer" his estranged son's calls.



The Duke, who's said to be frightened about the safety of his family while travelling to the UK, has decided to take his wife Meghan to Colombia.

The couple also have raised eyebrows with their decision to sit down with a US TV icon for a new joint interview, in which they seem to discuss online abuse and some of their memories about their relationship with the King and other royals.

There are also speculations about the couple's next move that might be more shocking as they remain in news regarding their possible new books.

During Harry's last visit to the UK in May, King Charles, Prince William and no other royal even had a chance to meet the Duke.