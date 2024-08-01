Prince William to end King Charles beloved century-old royal tradition

Prince William is not afraid to erase out any ancient royal traditions that he is not keen on, despite how his father King Charles feels about them.

The monarch, who is currently on a visit to Scotland, was spotted wearing the traditional kilt as he unveiled the Flow Country World Heritage Site plaque on Wednesday.

Charles has never been shy about wearing the tartan skirt, meanwhile, Prince William will be “seen dead” before he dons one even for a royal engagement. The heir to the throne “hates” the tradition and will possibly end it as soon as he becomes monarch.

The Prince of Wales and his estranged brother Prince Harry have never been pictured in a kilt, and their dislike for a cultural clothing has not been disclosed.

The tradition of royals wearing tartan and kilts dates back more than a century to the beginning of Queen Victoria's reign.

“The Windsors observe a unique - if eccentric - set of house rules when it comes to how to dress in Scotland,” Daily Mail’s Richard Kay previously revealed. “The men wear kilts, not just on official engagements but during their off-duty moments too.”

William once had an option to wear the kilt for his graduation ceremony but he chose a classic suit instead and his academic gown.

Kay added, “Even Princess Diana, no lover of things Scottish, used to display a gesture, such as a tam o' shanter, to the delight of the Celtic fringe.”