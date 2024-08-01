Camila Cabello shares about ‘heartache’, ‘bandages’ after Shawn Mendes reunion

Camila Cabello opens up on emotions after meeting with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello seems to be “going thru” on an end of an emotional spectrum.



The 27 year old music star took to Instagram Wednesday to make a diary entry post about her feelings nowadays.

“going thru it lately,” she titled the lengthy poem-style caption of a dull mirror selfie she captured while lying down in her bed.

“feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me,” she wrote.

“and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me. but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup,” she further penned.

Cabello added, explaining, “if I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why. so brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart.”

Hinting at a healthier and stronger comeback, the former Fifth Harmony frontwoman concluded her subtle message, writing, “you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter ;))).”

The pop icon, who turned 27 in March, signed off the the message, “field notes : 27 is messy, gilded.”

Cabello’s expression of her emotions came just after her reunion with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes.

At the Copa América final in Miami earlier this month, the on-again, off-again pair ignited rumours of a reconciliation as they were spotted sitting next to one other.