BTS' Jungkook, Jimin give sneak peek from 'Are You Sure?!' adventures

Jimin and Jungkook have offered a sneak peek into their adventures by releasing the main trailer of their travel vlog, Are You Sure?!
On Tuesday, July 30, the official YouTube channel of BTS unveiled the trailer of the vlog featuring the two BTS members being themselves thought their vacation.
The Dynamite vocalists were seen in the first preview, taking stroll in in the forest, boating, heading to the supermarket and playing in the hotel rooms and seemingly guests houses.
"Do you know BTS," in the clip, Jungkook, 26, ask someone in the market, a question that Jin, the oldest member of the iconic band often ask other.
Jungkook and Jimin, 28, who currently are busy with their military duties in the South Korean Army, exuded goofiness during their escapade before military enlistment.
In the main trailer they were also seen basking in the sun on a yacht, fishing, playing with the water guns and skiing on the snow meanwhile missing other members, Jin, J Hope, RM, Suga, and V.
The upcoming travel variety show of the two BTS members is slated to premiere on August 8 on an OTT platform.
