Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson joins forces with Miranda Lambert on new album 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson to release album Whirlwind on August 23.

Country music star Lainey Wilson is set to collaborate with Miranda Lambert on a new track from her upcoming album, Whirlwind.



Wilson announced on Tuesday that the song, titled Good Horses, will be released this Friday, August 2.

The track, which also features contributions from songwriter Luke Dick, marks Wilson's first collaboration on one of her projects and the debut duet between the two acclaimed artists.

Good Horses follows Wilson's recent singles Hang Tight Honey,Country's Cool Again, and 4x4xU.

The announcement comes as Wilson reflects on her longstanding admiration for Taylor Swift, revealed during the premiere of the disaster film Twisters in Los Angeles.

Wilson shared her excitement upon discovering that Swift is a fan of hers, a sentiment that has been mutual for years.

Recalling a formative moment, Wilson revealed that she first saw Swift perform at CMA Fest on the Riverfront stage when Swift was around 15 and Wilson was 14.

Despite the sparse audience, Wilson was struck by Swift's talent and potential.

“I remember thinking, man, this girl's future is bright,” she said. “There was hardly anybody in the crowd except for me and my family.”

The star later recounted telling Swift about the early performance, to which Swift responded, “There were, like, 16 people there.” Wilson added with a smile, “Well, we were four of them.”