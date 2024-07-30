Ozzy Osbourne and family apologise to Britney Spears for mocking her dancing

The feud began when Ozzy Osbourne called Britney Spears’ dancing videos ‘sad’

The Osbourne family is extending an olive branch to Britney Spears after their scathing critique of her infamous dancing videos.

During the July 29 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy Osbourne, 72, addressed spears directly.

“I'm so sorry for making that comment,” said Ozzy. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f***ing dance every day. Change a few movements,” the Prince of Darkness added.

His daughter, Kelly, also weighed in, expressing support for Spears. “Alright, I was gonna say, Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you so happy, and I’m sorry if we offended you.”

Ozzy's wife, Sharon, added, “Listen, I like Britney a lot,” while Ozzy reiterated, “I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day.” Kelly humorously interjected, "No, sometimes she has knives."

On the podcast's July 16 episode, the Black Sabbath vocalist had expressed his frustration, saying he was “fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube” and critiqued her repetitive dance videos.

Sharon clarified that his comments were specifically about her dancing, to which Ozzy added, “Every f***ing day... It’s sad, very, very sad,” and Kelly echoed, “I know. I feel so sorry for her.”

Spears responded via Instagram, not holding back as she slammed the entire Osbourne family.

“I’m gonna… tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!” wrote Spears.