BRT project development work prompts closure of roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Commuters of Karachi's main University Road must brace themselves for some difficulties on the road as the traffic police of port city announced Monday that two tracks will remain closed for traffic.
According to the traffic police, tracks of main University Road from Safura to Samama are closed for traffic.
The closure of these roads comes amid development work that is underway for the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service which will soon be available for more routes.
However, for the convenience of commuters, alternative routes have also been provided by traffic authorites.
According to the traffic authorities, the traffic is immediately being diverted from NIPA onto the Dow University (Ojha Campus) turning and it is being directed to Safura via Sachal.
Furthermore, the traffic from Safura is being diverted onto the Jauhar Chowrangi and from Samama the traffic is being directed to NIPA, the traffic police said.
It is important to note that, in order to maintain the flow of traffic and guide commuters, the traffic police are present at the location.
Additionally, it is still unclear how long it will take for the development project to be completed or when the road tracks will be open for the commuters.
