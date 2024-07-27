Kate Beckinsale moves to tears by special birthday gift from mom

Kate Beckinsale went on an emotional ride on her 51st birthday after receiving a special present from her mother, actress Judy Loe.
On Friday, July 26, the Underworld star took to Instagram to share highlights from her birthday, which she celebrated surrounded by her loved ones.
"Waking up at my mum’s house in my bedroom from when I was 6 on my birthday," she began the lengthy caption. "My mum gave me my dad’s jumper which she’s kept carefully all these years and made me sob."
Her father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack in 1979 when she was five years old. "Lovely loving birthday morning at home - thank you all so much for your lovely birthday wishes and support it means a lot," she added in her social media post with a series of white heart emojis.
In the carousel’s cover photo, the Total Recall actress is shown sitting on a twin-sized bed, with a pink stuffed bear sitting over the pillows behind her.
Meanwhile, she was sporting a pink layered mini dress paired with a headband which read, "Birthday girl."
Among many other snapshots in the birthday post, she added a picture of embracing her mother with giant foil balloons floating in the background, and a black and white photo of herself with Richard.
Prince William stays in the good books of King Charles unlike Prince Harry
Prince Harry relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020
Ben Affleck's LA house hunt heats up as divorce in talks
'Wicked' stars shine at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Adele is supporting her fiancé Rich Paul's journey from darkness to stardom in upcoming film
Prince William's 'complex' relationship with his loved one laid bare in new royal book