Britney Spears gives Halsey's 'Lucky' seal of approval

Halsey honours Britney Spears' reaction to her new single 'Lucky'

Halsey opened up about Britney Spears' reaction to her new song Lucky, sampling the beloved hit single by the Toxic hitmaker.

The 29-year-old singer teased the song earlier this month by sharing a background story, "When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever."

Meanwhile, in another Q&A session with fans, Halsey revealed Britney's reaction to the song, noting, "I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice."

When asked about the idea generation process behind recreating a concept Britney pioneered years ago, they replied, "I remember the first time I heard her sing Lucky and it hitting me at such a young age that I had no idea what her life was really like. and that feeling resonates with me so much still."

"I found myself singing it when I started treatment and then I knew I had to do it."

For the unversed, the singer dropped her latest single Lucky via Columbia Records on Friday, July 26.