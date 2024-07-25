Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's marriage plans in the works

Inside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Relationship.

Speculation surrounding the rumored relationship between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid continues to intensify, with their chemistry stealing public attention.

Despite a notable age difference of nearly 20 years, their bond appears robust, leading fans to speculate about potential marriage plans.

While there has been no official confirmation of an engagement, recent reports suggest that Cooper is contemplating taking their relationship to the next level.

According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor is reportedly ready to propose to Hadid.

The couple, both parents to daughters from previous relationships, have reportedly discussed expanding their family together.

Insiders close to the couple have shared insights into their relationship, revealing that Cooper has already made up his mind about proposing to Hadid.

"Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him. This is not even a question," the insider disclosed.

With Cooper's upcoming projects wrapping up soon, sources indicate he intends to take a break from work to focus on their relationship.

"He wants to take some time away to focus on this and give Gigi the attention and love she deserves," the source added.

Furthermore, it's reported that the Maestro actor has received approval and support from Hadid's family, friends, and even her daughter, underscoring the depth of their commitment.

"They are each other’s rock and support system, and their bond has reached a point where marriage seems like the natural next step for them," one insider revealed.

"An engagement and marriage within the next year wouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. They are ready to embark on this next chapter together."