Tish, Billy Ray Cyrus audio scandal: Whose side is Miley Cyrus on?

Miley Cyrus takes side on Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus feud

Miley Cyrus gave a subtle hint about whose side she is on while her parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus feud, not to forget the latter’s insults for the former in leaked audio and texts.



The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on social media platforms from the Gucci photo shoot.

The two of several photos featured the songstress hugging her mother Tish, 57. “BTS,” Miley simply captioned the post on Instagram.

The post seems to be a subtle nod towards her support for her mother, considering the reports that the Flowers singer has been estranged from her dad for some time, as per Page Six.

Miley even excluded Billy Ray from her acceptance speech while receiving the award for record of the year at the Grammys in February, as she thanked her mom, sister, “love” and stylists.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she added at the time, seemingly sarcastically.

Additionally, during a recent interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Hannah Montana star said she “inherited the narcissism” from her father, calling her mother her “hero”.