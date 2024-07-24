Keanu Reeves recalls ‘potato chip’ injury while filming ‘Good Fortune’

Keanu Reeves on 'knee injury' on The Late Show

Keanu Reeves recalled on The Late Show how his kneecap “cracked like a potato chip” as a result of an injury that he sustained while filming Good Fortune, a forthcoming comedy movie penned and helmed by Aziz Ansari.



The star, who is mostly known for his action movie, tries “comedy” opposite Ansari and Seth Rogen in the movie.

According to Variety, the lens captured Reeves using crutches earlier on the set during shooting.

“I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge,” Reeves recounted.

“I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?”

“I’m doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then, just here, there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn’t follow,” he continued.

“And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip.”

Reeves shared that he doubted that he was not injured, but then “my knee was blowing up” and he understood that something was wrong.

Reeves even quipped about the injury and related it to the genre of the movie, looking back at his action career involving hits like The Matrix movies, Speed and, more recently, John Wick.

“Comedy’s hard, man,” he joked.