Chris Brown sued for $50 million for alleged assault of four concertgoers

The assault was reportedly ‘unprovoked’ after Brown’s recent concert in Texas

Chris Brown is facing a $50 million lawsuit over allegations of a “brutal, violent assault” carried out by him and his entourage on four concert goers.

The incident reportedly occurred after Brown's performance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday night, July 19.

Court documents obtained by People Magazine alleges that Brown, Conway Hood Boss and Sinko Ceej “brutally and severely beat” Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell backstage.

According to the complaint, the attack was unprovoked and involved the defendants surrounding the plaintiffs, throwing chairs, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.

The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages exceeding $50 million, citing “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses."

The complaint also criticises Live Nation for continuing its relationship with Brown despite his history of bad conduct and violent conduct,” including the 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which Brown accepted a plea deal involving community labor, probation, and counseling.

The suit references multiple other alleged incidents involving Brown, underscoring a pattern of behavior that plaintiffs argue should have precluded his continued professional support.