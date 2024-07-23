PPP files review petition on SC reserved seats order, joining PML-N

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's July 12 verdict on reserved seats allotted to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had also submitted a similar plea to the apex court.



Lawyer Farooq H Naek filed the petition on his party’s behalf, urging the top court to review its verdict regarding reserved seats of women and minorities.

In its appeal, the PPP objected to granting the reserved seats to the PTI, arguing that the former ruling party had not claimed any entitlement to them.



The PML-N had on July 15 filed a review petition in the SC against the same verdict. The review petition had asked a number of questions including whether the SIC should be granted the reserved seats.

The decision not only paved the way for the PTI's return to the parliament, which was kicked out of the February 8 polls owing to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) December 2023 ruling but has also increased the pressure on the coalition alliance by changing the composition of the National Assembly.

The 8-5 majority verdict declared that the lack or denial of an election symbol does not in any manner affect the constitutional or legal rights of a political party to participate in an election, whether general or by, and to field candidates and that the commission is under a constitutional duty to apply all statutory provisions accordingly.

More to follow...

