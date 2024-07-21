Thundercell formation: Karachi expected to receive more showers today

Commuters are passing through a road after downpour of monsoon season, at Nazimabad area in Karachi on July 20, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast more moderate to heavy rain in metropolis due to thundercell formation.

The Met Office says that various areas might receive showers due to thundercell formation in the city's north, west and east.

The weather department's prediction follows two consecutive days of rain in the city on Friday and Saturday which provided much-needed relief to the residents who have been sweltering due to scorching heat in recent days.

Whereas, Keamari received 25mm, Mauripur 23mm rain, Korangi 22mm, Quaidabad 12mm, Orangi Town 4.5mm and DHA Phase II 3.5mm.

Other areas which also received showers included II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Sharea Faisal, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony and their adjacent localities.

Currently, as per the PMD, a mild seven-kilometre-per-hour wind is blowing in the city from the northwest, whereas the humidity level has been recorded at 70%.

Surge in Cholera cases

Furthermore, monsoon rains have not only affected the city's infrastructure in the form of inundated roads, but they have also caused a health concern in the form of a surge in cholera cases.

The rise in cholera cases, as per a medical expert, is attributed to the consumption of water that is polluted by sewage water.

There is a fear of the further spread of cholera cases in in rainy season, the expert said, adding that most of the patients are being brought in with stomach infections these days.

Usually, 30 to 40 cholera patients are brought to Jinnah Hospital, whereas now the number has surged to 70 to 80 cases per day, he said.

Warning the masses against consuming substandard food and substandard drinks, the medical expert has advised the people to ensure hygiene, wash their hands with soap and ensure that the water that they consume is clean.