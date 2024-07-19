Pakistan extends support to Oman in combating terrorism

The ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 19, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered Pakistan’s support to Oman in the elimination of terrorism in all of its forms.



The statement came after the ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz earlier today.

The premier strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on a mosque in the Wadi Kabir district of Muscat on July 16 and appreciated Oman’s swift response and cooperation with the Pakistan mission in the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased and treatment of the injured.

The attack claimed the lives of six people, including four Pakistani nationals, and left over 30 injured, nearly all of whom were Pakistanis.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had itself been the victim of terrorism for the past several decades.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes for Sultan Haitham bin Tariq while recalling his telephonic conversations with the Sultan on Eidul Adha and Eidul Fitr earlier in the year.

The premier also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman for an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

On the bilateral front, PM Shehbaz stressed, saying: "Pakistan and Oman enjoy close, brotherly ties with a shared history, faith and culture."

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment, energy, and defence.

In this regard, the premier thanked the ambassador for encouraging a trade and investment delegation that will visit Pakistan next week. He assured the visiting dignitary that the relevant Pakistani authorities would extend full cooperation to the delegation while seeking mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Omani envoy thanked the prime minister for receiving him and conveyed to him the greetings of the Sultan of Oman. He reaffirmed his country’s desire to further enhance its trade and investment relations with Pakistan.