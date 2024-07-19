Kate Middleton, Prince William embark on new mission

Prince William, Kate Middleton are on the hunt for a new team member as they are ready to speed up their royal duties.

Future King William and his wife Princess Kate have seemingly decided to embark on a special mission with their major move.

The new hire will help William and Kate strengthen their relationship with their royal titles' namesake nation.

The royal couple are hiring a new assistant private secretary to join their staff at Kensington Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales' official office is based.

On top of requiring exceptional communication and organizational skills, the position also calls for a few unique qualities that will help the royal couple strengthen their relationship with Wales.



"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," the job description states.

It adds: "The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also looking for someone who has mastered the notoriously tricky Welsh language.



"Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable," according to the job description.

King Charles famously learned Welsh in the lead-up to his investiture ceremony for the traditional title for the heir to the throne in July 1969 with the help of Dr. Edward "Tedi" Millward, a relationship that was portrayed in the third season of The Crown.

The monarch had a record-setting tenure as the Prince of Wales, serving in the role for 64 years before becoming monarch upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.



In his first speech as the new British monarch, King Charles named his eldest son and daughter-in-law as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.