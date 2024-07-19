Prince Harry defies backlash by acknowledging Mary Tillman in acceptance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Los Angeles for a glitzy awards show

Prince Harry was reportedly "stunned" by the backlash following his nomination for the ESPYs' Pat Tillman Award, as discussed by GB News's Digital Royal Editor, Svar Nanan-Sen, on the latest episode of The Royal Record Podcast.

The award honours individuals who embody traits such as selflessness, humility, aiding others without seeking recognition, and setting an example through their actions.

He said: "Prince Harry was nominated for the award and it immediately sparked a huge backlash.

"Mary Tillman, Pat Tillman's mother, came out and said, 'I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting.'

Prince Harry, 39, served two tours of Afghanistan and launched the Invictus Games in 2014, an organisation supporting wounded and sick veterans with their recovery through sports, similar to the Paralympic Games.

Since stepping down as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become polarising figures due to their public criticisms of members of the Royal Family.

Svar continued: "ESPN argued that it was his work with the Invictus Games that made him a worthy candidate for this.

"Jake Wood, a previous winner of the award, said, regarding Prince Harry's nomination, 'He's a royal prince. There are 100 different things he could have done with his life after service in the British armed forces, but he's chosen to dedicate a big portion of his post-military life to helping veterans.'

"So there are some people in the military community that feel his work with the Invictus Games does justify an award like the Pat Tillman Service Award."

The Digital Royal Editor added: "Sources close to Harry said that he was left stunned by the reaction to the backlash to him being nominated for this award.

"But what I did think was interesting was he chose to address Mary Tillman in his acceptance speech and said he had respect for her and her family and everything that she's done in campaigning for veterans.

"He also said that he was accepting this award not as Prince Harry, but as a representative of the Invictus Games Foundation.

"So I think that's where his head's at, that the Invictus Games are bigger than him in terms of their impact on the military community."