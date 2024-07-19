Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer big blow after Kate's appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to pay the price of their old controversial statements despite delivering quality work, claimed a royal commentator.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently recieved severe backlash for accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The former working royal was called 'privileged' and 'undeserving' for the honour even for his contribution to his initiative for the veteran community through Invictus Games.



Speaking of the current situation, GB News' Digital Royal Editor, Svar Nanan-Sen shared, "Sources close to Harry said that he was left stunned by the reaction to the backlash to him being nominated for this award."

In response, royal commentator Cameron Walker said, "Yes. To be honest, it's a lose-lose situation for Harry at this point. He's created a lot of enemies or non-fans because of what's happened over the last four years."

"Whatever he does, no matter how good he is doing with the Invictus Games or whatever prestigious awards he's winning, there's always going to be people at the moment who are going to chastise him for that and get very angry about that," added the royal expert.

In his closing remarks, Cameron asserted that regardless of their actions, Harry and Meghan will never be able to win over people's hearts.

Notably, these comments came after Kate Middleton made a headline-making appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.