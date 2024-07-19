Princess Anne seemingly defies King Charles' advice

Princess Anne, who's gradually returning to normalcy after head injuries, has reportedly left her brother worried with her decision.

The Princess Royal is seemingly desperate to return to full-time royal duty as she has been pictured for the second time just weeks after being rushed to hospital.

The 73-year old visited Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Friday to open the new emergency department, only four weeks after her own encounter with emergency services.

"King Charles wants Princess Anne to focus on her health and take proper rest before assuming her royal duties, while the Princess Royal does not seem to obey her loving and caring brother as she's very devoted to her work," an insider has claimed.

The Princess carried out her first public engagement since her accident last Friday when she presented awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

After her appearance, The Buckingham Palace issued a statement with feelings about the King's hardworking sister: "She began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @rdauk’s National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College."

The Princess Royal stepped out on July 17 to visit 4 Military Intelligence Battalion at Bulford Barracks, Salisbury, Wiltshire. This was a private engagement with no photographers present, and was only listed on the Court Circular after the fact.



She was rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 23, staying for five nights after being injured while out walking on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs. However, her concussion meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear. Now, she's slowly getting back to normal.