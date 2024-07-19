'Big Bang Theory' Emmy-winning star Bob Newhart dies at 94

Bob Newhart bagged his first Emmy in 2013 for guest starring in The Big Bang Theory

Bob Newhart, who earned his first and only Emmy Award for guest starring in The Big Bang Theory, passed away at the age of 94.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his longtime publicist Jerry Digney confirmed that the comic icon died on Thursday, July 18, following a series of short illnesses.

The late comedian and actor, who had a career spanning more than six decades in show business, was best known for his roles on two critically acclaimed CBS series.

He played clinical psychologist Bob Hartley in The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972 to 1978. Despite the show's popularity, Newhart did not receive award nominations for this role.

He later portrayed Dick Loudon, a New York author turned proprietor of the Stratford Inn in Vermont, in Newhart, which ran from 1982 to 1990.

Newhart's long-awaited Emmy Award came in 2013 for his guest-starring role as Arthur Jeffries on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. He also appeared in three episodes of Young Sheldon.

Moreover, younger audiences may remember him as Papa Elf in the 2003 Christmas classic Elf.

In addition to his Emmy, the legendary artist won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best New Artist for his 1960 breakthrough record, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

Newhart is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney, and Jennifer, and 10 grandchildren. His wife, Ginny, passed away last year.