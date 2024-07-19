Taylor Swift adds cheeky revision to ‘Hey Stephen’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Taylor Swift stunned fans with the addition of a saucy bit to Hey Stephen while performing the song at Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Thursday, July 16.



After singing the Hey Stephen bridge lyric, “All those other girls, well, they’re beautiful, but would they write a song for you?” the pop star sassily said, “Nope!”

The audience broke into delight after hearing Swift’s jolly addition to the song from her album Fearless.

Audience also loved Swift’s performance of the title track of her 2010 album, Speak Now, and she was grateful.

“Oh, my God, you guys know that whole song,” she said. “Thank you so much. Just proves that you’ve been supportive for over a decade.”

The songstress then continued by moving to the piano to perform a mashup of Folklore’s “This Is Me Trying” and Midnights’ “Labyrinth.”

Every event since the start of the Eras Tour in March 2023 has seen Swift play two unexpected acoustic songs.

She's performed a good amount of her catalogue, but there are still songs she hasn't performed, such as So Long, London by The Tortured Poets Department and London Boy by Lover, which are both rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.