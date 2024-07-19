Taylor Swift adds cheeky revision to ‘Hey Stephen’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift stunned fans with the addition of a saucy bit to Hey Stephen while performing the song at Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Thursday, July 16.
After singing the Hey Stephen bridge lyric, “All those other girls, well, they’re beautiful, but would they write a song for you?” the pop star sassily said, “Nope!”
The audience broke into delight after hearing Swift’s jolly addition to the song from her album Fearless.
Audience also loved Swift’s performance of the title track of her 2010 album, Speak Now, and she was grateful.
“Oh, my God, you guys know that whole song,” she said. “Thank you so much. Just proves that you’ve been supportive for over a decade.”
The songstress then continued by moving to the piano to perform a mashup of Folklore’s “This Is Me Trying” and Midnights’ “Labyrinth.”
Every event since the start of the Eras Tour in March 2023 has seen Swift play two unexpected acoustic songs.
She's performed a good amount of her catalogue, but there are still songs she hasn't performed, such as So Long, London by The Tortured Poets Department and London Boy by Lover, which are both rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Manny Jacinto shares his experience of working in Tom Cruise led movie, Top Gun: Maverick
Johnny Depp and Will Smith are fans of each other, says source
Kate reportedly shared a heartfelt admission with the late Queen about her challenges
The couple had been in a relationship since 2003
Suki Waterhouse shares her experiences with early motherhood in a new podcast interview
Harry and Meghan's docu-series reached the top of the Netflix chart in Britain and America