King Charles leaves fans worried about health with major change

King Charles' well-wishers express concerns about the monarch's health after meeting him

King Charles, who met members of the public during his and Queen Camilla's two-day tour of the Channel Islands, has sparked fan frenzy with a change in his personality.

Royal fans were in shock as they noticed King Charles' "rough" skin in meeting with the monarch during his Guernsey visit.



The 75-year-old monarch, who's receiving cancer treatment, had 'rough' hands according to royal fans who met him on his recent tour of the Channel Islands.

Some of the King's well-wishers expressed their concerns about the monarch's health.

Meanwhile, Guernsey 56-year-old resident Jacquie Gordon, according to GB News, said that she thought the King presented himself as a "proper worker" due to his "rough" hands.



She said: "I shook the King's hand and it was rough, like a proper worker who does things with his hands."

Christine Morton, 75, commented: "Yes, he has a proper handshake, which I like."



Some royal fans feared the monarch's skin is being impacted by his ongoing cancer treatment.

During the historic trip, The King and Queen witnessed a gun salute, attended a military parade, and even gave a breed of goat the title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat.