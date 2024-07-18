King Charles leaves fans worried about health with major change

King Charles, who met members of the public during his and Queen Camilla's two-day tour of the Channel Islands, has sparked fan frenzy with a change in his personality.
Royal fans were in shock as they noticed King Charles' "rough" skin in meeting with the monarch during his Guernsey visit.
The 75-year-old monarch, who's receiving cancer treatment, had 'rough' hands according to royal fans who met him on his recent tour of the Channel Islands.
Some of the King's well-wishers expressed their concerns about the monarch's health.
Meanwhile, Guernsey 56-year-old resident Jacquie Gordon, according to GB News, said that she thought the King presented himself as a "proper worker" due to his "rough" hands.
She said: "I shook the King's hand and it was rough, like a proper worker who does things with his hands."
Christine Morton, 75, commented: "Yes, he has a proper handshake, which I like."
Some royal fans feared the monarch's skin is being impacted by his ongoing cancer treatment.
During the historic trip, The King and Queen witnessed a gun salute, attended a military parade, and even gave a breed of goat the title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat.
