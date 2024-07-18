Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pack on PDA at Eras Tour in Germany

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying each other's company as they spend time together at her Eras Tour show in Germany.



On Wednesday, the couple was spotted leaving the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, with Kelce proudly holding Swift by the waist.

The singer-songwriter was still dressed in her sparkly blue Midnights bodysuit from the concert, while Kelce wore a casual outfit consisting of a checked-print polo shirt and white shorts.

The duo made a charming exit from the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, after her concert, engaging with staff and delighting fans with a warm wave.

The couple's affectionate display continued as they held hands while leaving the venue.

Notably, the number 13 holds a special significance for the Blank Space crooner, who showed her dedication to Kelce by attending 13 of his games last season and also uses the number as a good luck charm by painting it on her hand before each performance.

"I was born on the 13th," she previously explained to MTV News. "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."