Scarlett Johansson speaks up about Avengers’ cast group chat

Scarlett Johansson opens up about Avengers' group chat

Scarlett Johansson has recently spilled the tea about original Avengers group chat.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Scarlett, who wants to promote her new movie Fly Me to the Moon, talked about her bond with her MCU co-stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

When asked whether her Avengers co-stars maintained a group thread, the Black Widow actress said, “Yes, that’s true. But hopefully, nobody will ever read it.”

“Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up,” stated Scarlett.

Scarlett shared that the chat group is “like a family” for her, as she remarked, “We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us.”

“If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon is in theatres now.

On the personal front, Scarlett shares two-year-old son with husband Colin Jost. She is also a mother to nine-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former husband Romain Dauriac.