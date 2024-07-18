Scarlett Johansson speaks up about Avengers’ cast group chat

 
Wednesday July 17, 2024
By Web Desk
July 18, 2024
Scarlett Johansson has recently spilled the tea about original Avengers group chat.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Scarlett, who wants to promote her new movie Fly Me to the Moon, talked about her bond with her MCU co-stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

When asked whether her Avengers co-stars maintained a group thread, the Black Widow actress said, “Yes, that’s true. But hopefully, nobody will ever read it.”

“Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up,” stated Scarlett.

Scarlett shared that the chat group is “like a family” for her, as she remarked, “We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us.”

“If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon is in theatres now.

On the personal front, Scarlett shares two-year-old son with husband Colin Jost. She is also a mother to nine-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former husband Romain Dauriac.