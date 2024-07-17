Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon don’t need ‘rings’ to prove love for each other

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are like 'soulmates': Source

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are serious about each other but they don’t need rings to prove their love for each other.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it.”

“There’s no rush. Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate,” shared an insider.

Another source revealed that Brad and Ines both are “not pushing for an engagement,” as they trust each other.

On July 7, Brad and Ines made public appearance as a couple at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.

However, the source noted that the couple had their own way to keep their relationship “personal”.

“Brad and Ines have mastered the art of balancing Brad’s high-profile public life with their private relationship,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They enjoy low-key date nights that allow them to unwind and connect. They often cook together, and movie nights are another favourite.”

A third source mentioned, “Brad loves how easygoing and smart Ines is.”

“They connect on an intellectual level as well as physical,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that Ines has been a source of support for Brad amid his ongoing legal battle with former wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery.