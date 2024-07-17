King Charles' awkward moment in speech frustrates royal fans

The State Opening of Parliament is steeped in tradition, reflecting centuries of history

King Charles III just delivered his speech at the State Opening of Parliament, but an awkward moment occurred shortly after his arrival in the House of Lords Chamber.

The State Opening of Parliament is steeped in tradition, reflecting centuries of history.

This lavish ceremony marks the beginning of the parliamentary year and offers the first real glimpse into the new Labour government's priorities.

Upon arriving at the Palace of Westminster in a state coach accompanied by the Household Cavalry and entering through the Sovereign's Entrance, the King was dressed in full royal regalia, including the Robe of State and the diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown.

The atmosphere was entirely silent as the monarch entered alongside Queen Camilla.

As the King and Queen made their way to the thrones, the House of Lords remained quiet—except for a ringing mobile phone that went off just after the King sat down. This disruption did not go unnoticed by royal fans, who found it highly inappropriate.

Taking to X/Twitter, one person wrote: "Mobile phone going off as #KingCharles is seated on his throne in his robes in the House of Lords. Very 21st century Britain."

Another added: "Someone's mobile phone going off in the Lords before King Charles starts speaking. Bl***y kids can't keep off their devices for 2 minutes!"

A third commented: "Someone’s mobile phone going off there just after the King sat down in the House of Lords…"

The mobile phone was quickly silenced and the ceremony could continue.

This isn't the first time a phone has gone off in the House of Lords, leading to embarrassment.

Back in 2023, Labour peer Lord Woodley apologised after his phone started playing the Mission Impossible theme tune just as the then-environment minister Lord Douglas Miller was being introduced.