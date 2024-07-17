Karachi suburbs to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms today: PMD

KARACHI: The city's residents might finally get some relief from prevailing heat as the city's suburbs are likely to witness heavy rain with thunderstorms today, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday.
Despite, the rain forecast, the Met Office has said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours with maximum temperature expected to remain between 37°C to 39°C.
The downpour forecast comes as a day earlier weather expert Jawad Memon said that thunderclouds could develop in the north, north-east and north-west neighbourhoods of Karachi from today to July 18.
"Clouds may form after afternoon because of moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea," said the weather analyst.
He also predicted light to moderate rain for Gadap, Superhighway areas, Malir, Surjani and Gulshan-e-Maymar till Thursday.
Furthermore, the sea breeze has come to a halt in the metropolis which is experiencing light winds from the northwest, said the PMD.
With the humidity level currently standing at 79%, the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 32°C.
Also, the PMD data reflects that the average night temperature in the city was recorded at 27.9°C which was 4.1°C above than normal average.
The previous night was this year's second hottest, after July 1, with the temperature recorded at 32°C.
Cellular services will be suspended only in surrounding areas of processions and Majalis, says home dept
"The army will have to distance itself from politics in order to resolve the political crisis," says Maulana Fazl
Former prime minister denies prosecution charges, says he has no connection with protests nor ordered chaos
Rain-wind, thundershowers expected to hit all provinces, as well as Kashmir and GB regions this week
PPP's Raza Rabbani says talk of banning a political party by government "is against all the norms of democracy"
PTI leaders urge political forces to clarify their stance on govt's decision to ban Imran Khan-founded party