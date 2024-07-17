Karachi suburbs to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms today: PMD

Vehicles move on a road during rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday, December 27, 2021. — Reuters

KARACHI: The city's residents might finally get some relief from prevailing heat as the city's suburbs are likely to witness heavy rain with thunderstorms today, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday.

Despite, the rain forecast, the Met Office has said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours with maximum temperature expected to remain between 37°C to 39°C.

The downpour forecast comes as a day earlier weather expert Jawad Memon said that thunderclouds could develop in the north, north-east and north-west neighbourhoods of Karachi from today to July 18.



"Clouds may form after afternoon because of moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea," said the weather analyst.

He also predicted light to moderate rain for Gadap, Superhighway areas, Malir, Surjani and Gulshan-e-Maymar till Thursday.

Furthermore, the sea breeze has come to a halt in the metropolis which is experiencing light winds from the northwest, said the PMD.

With the humidity level currently standing at 79%, the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 32°C.

Also, the PMD data reflects that the average night temperature in the city was recorded at 27.9°C which was 4.1°C above than normal average.

The previous night was this year's second hottest, after July 1, with the temperature recorded at 32°C.