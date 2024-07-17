Ryan Seacrest goes gaga on 'Wheel of Fortune' first day filming

Ryan Seacrest is 'spinning with excitement' after his first day of filming at Wheel of Fortune set

Ryan Seacrest couldn't get enough of spinning the iconic wheel on his first day of filming at Wheel of Fortune.



On Tuesday, July 16, the 49-year-old TV personality shared a behind-the-scenes look at his thrilling first day as the new game show host, following the retirement of legendary entertainer Pat Sajak.

"A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote in the caption of the video, where he exuded the excitement of a kid.

The first clip of the video showed Seacrest being warmly greeted by the crew members, then spinning the wheel and enjoying its sound.

"I find it soothing," he said of the "iconic" sound the giant wheel made. Seacrest also treated fans to a behind-the-scenes tour of the soundstage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.



"My heart is pounding, I’m so excited," he said at one point in the video while walking through the studio doors.

"I could not sleep last night. I was so excited," Seacrest admitted before walking through a corridor featuring a mini hall of fame with all the Emmy accolades, the iconic dress, and "vintage" footage.

Outside the studio, the host channeled an excited kid's energy by jumping for joy and skipping as he walked.

For those unversed, it was announced in July 2023 that Seacrest would be taking over hosting duties for Wheel of Fortune after Sajak, who had been hosting the game show since 1981. Sajak marked his last day on Wheel of Fortune on June 7.