Ban on PTI: Govt to consult allies before final decision, says FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar address a press conference in Lahore on July 16, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

After the federal government announced imposing a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a day ago, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar clarified Tuesday that the final decision was yet to be taken as the incumbent administration will consult its allies before taking any step in this regard.



Upping the ante against the embattled Imran Khan-founded party, the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to ban the former ruling party as well as file references against the top PTI leaders founder — Imran Khan, Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri — under Article 6 (high treason) for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022.

Dar, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, clarified that Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar had clearly announced a day ago that the government would deliberate on the ban on the PTI and make a decision after consulting its allies.

The ruling PML-N faced a backlash following the PTI ban announcement which was strongly opposed by its major ally in the coalition government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other opposition parties.

"Decision would be taken according to the law and the Constitution," the deputy premier assured.



"Whatever decision we take, it would not be above the law and the Constitution, nor politically motivated," he added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Tarar blamed the former ruling party for May 9 riots, foreign funding from questionable sources, and the illegal dissolution of assemblies during the no-confidence move against the former premier Khan in April 2022.

'PTI is foreign-funded'

"May 9 events are unacceptable," said Dar, adding that however, national integrity should be prioritised at any cost.

"Whoever is involved in the May 9 riots must face penalties. Either it's us or anyone else, if someone is working against the country, then it will be unacceptable," Dar insisted.

The May 9 riots had erupted following ex-PM Khan's arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year in which protesters targeted government and military installations.

Commenting on possibilities to initiate political dialogue, he said, "Reconciliation is possible as I have always worked for it."

Referring to the PTI's 2014 countrywide sit-in, "[During the PML-N rule,] I negotiated with the PTI to end its sit-in with the permission of then premier Nawaz."

He, however, said that "political reconciliation is possible but not at the cost of compromising the country’s integrity".

"The party [PTI] is foreign-funded," Dar said, "It was already proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) besides ascertaining that the donors were not only Muslims but also Jews and Christians."

The FM said that the ECP declared the PTI "a foreign-funded party" on the basis of undeniable facts as per the law and the Constitution.

New cases against incarcerated ex-PM

Dar, while answering a question regarding the government's involvement in new cases against the ousted premier Khan, rejected the claims and said that the incumbent government was not involved in any kind of tampering with the process of the law and the Constitution.

"We are not like Imran Khan, neither we are summoning FIA DG [Federal Investigation Agency Director-General] at all times nor calling the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) DG or chairman."

"The cabinet is doing its work [...] the law and the Constitution will make their way."

The statement came after the former premier Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested and remanded in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in a new reference related to Toshakhana gifts last week.

The arrest was made after their acquittal in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case — which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Moreover, Khan's arrest had also been declared in 12 cases related to May 9 mayhem a day ago and an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted his 10-day physical remand.

'PML-N, PDM took responsibility'

In his initial remarks, the foreign minister said that Pakistan became the 24th largest economy in a short period of three years in 2016 under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif when "inflation rate was only 2%, general inflation rate was standing at 3.6% and with the growth rate of 6%".

Pointing towards the PTI and its founder Khan, he alleged that ex-PM Nawaz had been removed from office through a "conspiracy", political chaos was created in the country and "a hand-picked [leader] was introduced by spending millions at Minar-e-Pakistan in 2011".

He further alleged that the 2018 general elections were "stolen" to defeat the Nawaz-led party which led to severe outcomes for the country's economy, politics and diplomacy.

Dar added that Pakistan's economic ranking had dropped to 47th from 24th during the PTI's rule and faced the risk of default due to the poor governance of the former rulers.

"The PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no eagerness to get a chance to rule the country, but it took responsibility to pull the country out of the crises," he said.

"We saved the country from default after much effort in the short tenure of 16 months and restored diplomatic ties with foreign countries."

It is pertinent to mention here that after ousting ex-PM Khan from office via a successful no-trust move in 2022, the PDM — a multi-party opposition alliance — came to power in the Centre with the PML-N's top leader Shehbaz as the prime minister.

Shehbaz was reelected as PM, again, after the February 8 nationwide polls after his party formed a coalition government with the support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and others.