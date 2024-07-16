Sarah Ferguson teaches Meghan Markle new lesson

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly sent a clear messages to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle with her admirable decision.



Prince Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson has taught a lesson to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother with respect to King Charles amid reports that the former Suits star is allegedly furious over the monarch's latest product launch against her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Ferguson apparently tried to tell Meghan and Harry that loyalty and devotion lead to respect and bravery and a first step towards a real change.

Ferguson is being admired by the royal fans and others for gesture to the cancer-stricken monarch, who's elder brother of Fergie's ex-husband Prince Andrew.



Ferguson has paid whole respect to the King by rescheduling her Perth visit over concerns her presence would "distract or detract" from King Charles’ tour of the eastern states.



On the other hand, Meghan reportedly believes the King's honey launch is "no coincidence" and wants to confront her father-in-law but her husband Prince Harry is "holding her back".

"She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul but now she's competing with a royal rival," an insider told New Idea magazine.



It's worth mentioning here that the Duchess of York was due to attend the Festival of Fiction at ECU Joondalup on October 19, an event that had sold out and had a waitlist of more than 200 people, but will instead appear at Joondalup Resort in November.



"With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King, which has recently been announced," her team said in a statement.