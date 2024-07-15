Kate Middleton forced to leave Prince Louis at home

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed sporty outings on Sunday, but Prince Louis missed the athletic actions.

Charlotte accompanied her mum to Wimbledon while Prince George joined his dad at the UEFA European Championship's final in Berlin on the same day.

However, Louis' absence was felt by royal fans as they wondered why the six-year-old did not attend the events.

George, 10, and Charlotte, 9, have both attended Wimbledon twice already, but in both cases, the royal children didn't attend until they were eight. If the Prince and Princess of Wales stick to precedent, Louis still has two years to go until a likely appearance at the tennis tournament.

On the other hands, The Wimbledon Code of Conduct Guide tells spectators, "Please don’t make any noise during a rally."

Excessive noise while a match is in progress is grounds for removal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Princess Kate, who wanted to take Louis to the iconic event, was forced to left him at home as his presence could cause distraction. William's youngest child is very active and charming. He steals the spotlight and attention with his playful gestures during the royal events.

Prince Louis also stayed back on June 21, when Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London on his 42nd birthday. Princess Kate didn't attend the concert either, as she has maintained a low profile this year after announcing in March that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.